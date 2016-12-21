La Cabana marks quarter-century of Suisun City success
Passion plays a part in the success of La Cabana, the family owned restaurant that opened in 1991 on Main Street in Suisun City, said Ramses Solis. The 1995 graduate of Armijo High School said making meals special is part of the Suisun City's restaurant appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017
|1 hr
|Anon
|4
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|11 hr
|molly now
|12
|City employees medically retire and still work
|11 hr
|here is a what if
|20
|New Vallejo program aims to curb crime through ...
|13 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|13 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Sampayan for Mayor (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|16
|See who received other payments to influence Ca...
|19 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC