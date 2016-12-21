Krishnan takes oath Tuesday as Fairfield city treasurer
He ran for an office many people didn't know existed, campaigned door-to-door and Arvinda Krishnan takes office Tuesday as Fairfield city treasurer. Krishnan, 62, an accounting officer from 1990 to 2014 for Fairfield, said he will be sworn in before the City Council meeting.
