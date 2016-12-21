Holidays get Hawaiian flavor with hula at Suisun City Library
Genece Grisby does everything from playing goalie for the girls water polo team at Armijo High School to trombone for the school's band. But she was performing Saturday with another family, that of the Hale Hula O Na Pua, which performed at the Suisun City Library for it's eighth annual event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2M in federal funds for homeless awarded Sol...
|2 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|8
|Vallejo pawn shop victim ID'd; suspects still a...
|2 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|10
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|4 hr
|GEE
|12
|New Year Brings Small Uptick In California Mini...
|4 hr
|Citizen
|4
|Millennials tied to California birth rate falli...
|5 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Alicia Garcia: Farewell, Mr. Mayor
|5 hr
|Kurshan Woman Choker
|3
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|7 hr
|Family
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC