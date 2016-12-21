Holidays get Hawaiian flavor with hul...

Holidays get Hawaiian flavor with hula at Suisun City Library

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Daily Republic

Genece Grisby does everything from playing goalie for the girls water polo team at Armijo High School to trombone for the school's band. But she was performing Saturday with another family, that of the Hale Hula O Na Pua, which performed at the Suisun City Library for it's eighth annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$1.2M in federal funds for homeless awarded Sol... 2 hr Kurshan Woman Choker 8
Vallejo pawn shop victim ID'd; suspects still a... 2 hr Kurshan Woman Choker 10
Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo 4 hr GEE 12
New Year Brings Small Uptick In California Mini... 4 hr Citizen 4
Millennials tied to California birth rate falli... 5 hr admiral akbar 2
Alicia Garcia: Farewell, Mr. Mayor 5 hr Kurshan Woman Choker 3
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... 7 hr Family 4
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,924

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC