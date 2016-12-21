Fairfield-Suisun City students wrap up Sounds of the Seasons concerts
Students from Suisun Elementary and Grange and Green Valley middle schools will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Solano Town Center Court, 1350 Travis Blvd. Crystal Middle School, Oakbrook Academy for the Arts and Anna Kyle Elementary School kicked off the series Nov. 30. Armijo High School performed Dec. 7.
