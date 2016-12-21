Community meet set in Suisun to hash out homeless issues
Residents are invited to a community meeting on homelessness from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Harbor Theatre, 720 Main St. The event is being hosted by Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos, who will share ongoing Police Department efforts and enforcement approaches to address crime concerns related to the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
