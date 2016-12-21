Church notes: Dec. 31, 2016
Worship and children's church 11 a.m. and worship 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1147 Broadway St. Jon Smith, pastor, will speak on "The Gospel and Marley's Ghost: A New Year's Carol," from Ecclesiastes 4:1-4, 12-16. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minimum wage: Bay Area cities prepare for incre...
|1 min
|gimmethatmoney
|3
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|6 min
|sam news
|14
|California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution
|24 min
|Anon
|3
|PG&E bills will rise New Year's Day
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC