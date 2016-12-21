Church notes: Dec. 31, 2016

Church notes: Dec. 31, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Worship and children's church 11 a.m. and worship 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1147 Broadway St. Jon Smith, pastor, will speak on "The Gospel and Marley's Ghost: A New Year's Carol," from Ecclesiastes 4:1-4, 12-16. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minimum wage: Bay Area cities prepare for incre... 1 min gimmethatmoney 3
Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ... 6 min sam news 14
California Democrats 'Legalize' Child Prostitution 24 min Anon 3
PG&E bills will rise New Year's Day 3 hr Anonymous 1
The Atlantic: Democrats Have a Religion Problem 3 hr Anonymous 1
Does 2017 Congressional Class Suggest Redistric... 3 hr Anonymous 1
The One California Tax Rate Dropping In 2017 4 hr Anonymous 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,495 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC