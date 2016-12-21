Chief meets with downtown Suisun residents to improve safety
Closer communication between police and downtown residents, more lighting, building up a business watch program and pushing back blighted appearances that attract crime were some of the ideas fielded Wednesday night by members of the community who are sick and tired of crime. "This is just the start of the conversation," Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos told the crowd of about 70 downtown business owners and residents that gathered at the Harbor Theater.
