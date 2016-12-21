Boat partially sinks inside Suisun Harbor, leaks diesel fuel

Roughly 60 to 70 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the Suisun Harbor Thursday morning, after a 34-foot troller boat partially sunk for unknown reasons, Suisun City police said. According to Suisun City police Master Sergeant John Pitts, a citizen first reported seeing the boat sinking at approximately 11 a.m. Suisun City police then notified the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the Office of Emergency Services , the Coast Guard, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Pitts said.

