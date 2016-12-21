Boat partially sinks inside Suisun Ha...

Boat partially sinks inside Suisun Harbor, leaks diesel fuel

Thursday Dec 22

Roughly 60 to 70 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the Suisun Harbor Thursday morning, after a 34-foot troller boat partially sunk for unknown reasons, Suisun City police said. According to Suisun City police Master Sergeant John Pitts, a citizen first reported seeing the boat sinking at approximately 11 a.m. Suisun City police then notified the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the Office of Emergency Services , the Coast Guard, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Pitts said.

