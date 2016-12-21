Bail increased for man arrested on sexual abuse charges
A Martinez man arrested last week by Suisun City police for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old boy made his first court appearance Monday in Solano County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges. John Logsdon, 53, appeared Monday in court for an arraignment with his wrists shackled, dressed in a striped jail uniform as he was appointed a public defender.
