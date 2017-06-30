News 1 mins ago 7:27 p.m.One person k...

News 1 mins ago 7:27 p.m.One person killed, another injured in shooting at teen party in Sugar Land

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a house party in Sugar Land early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled up to the home around 3 a.m. and saw several teens running away from the scene.

