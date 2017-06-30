1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at suburban Houston home party
One teenager has been fatally shot and another person has been wounded at a party involving about 30 people at a suburban Houston home. Authorities say the gunfire erupted about 3 a.m. Sunday after some kind of altercation at the home in Sugar Land, just southwest of Houston.
