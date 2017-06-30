1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at subu...

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at suburban Houston home party

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KSWO

One teenager has been fatally shot and another person has been wounded at a party involving about 30 people at a suburban Houston home. Authorities say the gunfire erupted about 3 a.m. Sunday after some kind of altercation at the home in Sugar Land, just southwest of Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15) Jun 29 Jake 223
Traffic violation (Sep '16) Apr '17 Angelic flower 3
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Apr '17 muff 658
News Cullinan Park Conservancy hires first executive... Mar '17 ConservancyPharts 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Mar '17 Bad exprience the... 21
Republic Roofing (Mar '09) Mar '17 Bill B 19
Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13) Jan '17 To weird 10
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC