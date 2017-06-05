We're in the money: Students get smart about finances
Branch leader Jennifer Montgomery, center, is flanked by Smart Financial Credit Union student interns Katriel Pickett and Alyssa Alvaraz. At the end of a hallway in Stafford High School, two senior students stand behind the counter of the Smart Financial Credit Union ready to help customers with their finances.
