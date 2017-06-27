Sugar Land woman gets 4 years for theft

Judge James H. Shoemake of the 434th District Court sentenced Samia Alam Quddusi of Sugar Land to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Institutional Division on June 9. A jury convicted the defendant of felony theft on April 21 after a weeklong trial. The 24-year-old Sugar Land woman stole over $40,000 from her employer in 2014.

