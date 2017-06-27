Sugar Land woman gets 4 years for theft

15 hrs ago

Judge James H. Shoemake of the 434th District Court sentenced Samia Alam Quddusi of Sugar Land to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Institutional Division on June 9. A jury convicted the defendant of felony theft on April 21 after a weeklong trial. The 24-year-old Sugar Land woman stole over $40,000 from her employer in 2014.

