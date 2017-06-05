Sugar Land, we have an astronaut

NASA today announced its 2017 astronaut class and included in the Loral O'Hara, who was born in Houston and raised in Sugar Land, where her parents Steve and Cindy still reside. O'Hara graduated from Clements High School in 2001.

