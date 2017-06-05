Sugar Land promotes May, Steubing to ...

Sugar Land promotes May, Steubing to assistant city managers

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Fort Bend Star

Executive Director of Business and Governmental Affairs Jennifer May and City Engineer Chris Steubing, P.E., C.F.M, were recently promoted to assistant city managers. The promotions were part of a city reorganization to address the loss of Assistant City Manager Mike Goodrum, who accepted the position of city manager in Coral Springs, Fla.

