Police seek suspected car, credit card robbers

Wednesday Jun 28

Sugar Land police are looking for two people who used stolen credit cards at stores in Houston and Stafford recently. The cards were stolen during a robbery in Sugar Land on June 15. A woman said she parked behind a shopping center in the 1600 block of Kensington Drive at 8:45 p.m. As she opened a rear car door to retrieve her purse, a man took her purse at gunpoint and drove away in her car.

