Police nab 13 child predators in Fort Bend sting
Sugar Land Police Chief Doug Brinkley praises the regional task force that helped catch 13 suspects in Fort Bend County charged with attempting to have sexual contact with children and for possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic violation (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Angelic flower
|3
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|muff
|658
|Cullinan Park Conservancy hires first executive...
|Mar '17
|ConservancyPharts
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|Bad exprience the...
|21
|Republic Roofing (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Bill B
|19
|*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Brrrringg
|222
|Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|To weird
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC