Persistence pays off for local actress

Davis and Valerie Tolman of Missouri City hold a picture of their actress daughter Allison Tolman, star of television comedy "Downward Dog" and now in new movie opening Friday, "The House" with Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell. Valerie and Davis Tolman remember sitting at a local movie theater in 2015 and watching their daughter Allison's face appear on the big screen in a movie trailer for the Christmas horror flick "Krampus."

