Houston-area native Loral O'Hara excited to be among NASA's 2017 astronaut candidate class
Loral O'Hara, 34, is the second Houstonian in NASA's history to be selected as a member of an astronaut candidate class. She'll report to the Johnson Space Center in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic violation (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Angelic flower
|3
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|muff
|658
|Cullinan Park Conservancy hires first executive...
|Mar '17
|ConservancyPharts
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|Bad exprience the...
|21
|Republic Roofing (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Bill B
|19
|*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Brrrringg
|222
|Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|To weird
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC