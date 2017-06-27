Haralson leading Memorial Hermann hos...

Haralson leading Memorial Hermann hospitals through rapid growth and improvement

Wednesday Jun 21

Greg Haralson, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land and Southwest hospitals, shares a laugh with Sugar Land Skeeters mascot Swatson before the Pink at the Park game at Constellation Field. Greg Haralson will be the first to deflect credit to those around him, but there is no denying the accomplishments Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital has had in the five years under his leadership as the chief executive officer.

