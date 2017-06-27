Fort Bend stakeholders to rally for single payer health care reform

The Fort Bend Community Action Network , Fort Bend Indivisible, Organizing for America, Our Revolution, Fort Bend Berners and Citizens Advocating for Social Equity are hosting a Medicare For All rally in the Sugar Land Town Center Plaza on July 8 at 10 a.m. Organizers hope the event will raise awareness about the effects that the American Health Care Act will have in suburban communities throughout Texas, while highlighting the need for policy that transitions society toward a universal health care system. "It's important for suburbia to find its voice in this important debate on reforming health care," Steve Brown, one of the organizers, said.

