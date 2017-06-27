Fort Bend Junior Service League, Memorial Hermann partner again for annual Sugar Plum Market
Pictured from the left are Sherri Ebarb, Heather Brown, Malisha Patel, Monica Henderson, Greg Haralson, Jen Rizzo, Katie Harris, Sarah Kuehl, Teal Holden, and Kimberly Camp. The Fort Bend Junior Service League recently announced the return of Memorial Hermann as title sponsor of the Sugar Plum Market.
