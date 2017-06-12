Everest Medical Properties group buys $58 million portfolio
Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital, located at 16902 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, Texas, was sold as part of a $58 million medical office building deal. The properties were purchased by a major U.S. public pension fund along with its strategic adviser, Everest Medical Properties.
