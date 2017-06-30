Communities to celebrate July 4

Communities to celebrate July 4

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Fort Bend Star

There's a new look, new feel and new location for one of Sugar Land's largest community events. The city's Fourth of July celebration is moving from Constellation Field to the brand new Sugar Land Festival Site, 18355 Southwest Freeway, on Tuesday, July 4, from 5-10 p.m. Fireworks will be launched at approximately 9:45 p.m. This year, the event will highlight patriotic family fun with activities for all to enjoy coupled with great food and a variety of music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15) Jun 29 Jake 223
Traffic violation (Sep '16) Apr '17 Angelic flower 3
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Apr '17 muff 658
News Cullinan Park Conservancy hires first executive... Mar '17 ConservancyPharts 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Mar '17 Bad exprience the... 21
Republic Roofing (Mar '09) Mar '17 Bill B 19
Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13) Jan '17 To weird 10
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,712 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC