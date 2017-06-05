Runoff election set for Sugar Land's District 4 seat
Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman delivers the oaths of office to Steve R. Porter, Amy L. Mitchell and Bridget R. Yeung. A runoff election for the District 4 seat will take place June 10 between Carol K. McCutcheon and Sardar Qaisar Imam.
