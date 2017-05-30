Police searching for day worker who assaulted boss at job site

This screen shot from a video taken by the victim shows a man identified as Marcos who is wanted for assaulting a construction contractor. Sugar Land police are looking for a day worker who assaulted a 39-year-old, self-employed construction contractor during a dispute over payment on May 3. The victim told police he needed help with a roof at a home in the 3000 block of Colony Crossing Drive.

