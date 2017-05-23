Newk's Eatery opening in Sugar Land T...

Newk's Eatery opening in Sugar Land Town Center

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Newk's Eatery is opening its fifth Houston location on May 15 in Sugar Land at 2715 Town Center Blvd. North. The new store will be the first Houston location for the franchisee, Southeast Restaurant Group, with Elie Khoury, president of KFK Group and SRG, as the franchise owner.

