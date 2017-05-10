Illinois Football: Illini offensive l...

Illinois Football: Illini offensive lineman Darta Lee arrested

According to Bret Beherns of WCIA-TV, Lee was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of home invasion and armed robbery. He is currently in jail as of right now and the University of Illinois will release a statement later today.

