Fort Bend ISD board members sworn in New officers elected

Fort Bend ISD board members Kristin Tassin, Jason Burdine and KP George are sworn in to serve another three-year term. The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees canvassed and certified the unofficial results of the May 6 election during a special board meeting on May 15. On May 6, voters re-elected Kristin Tassin, Jason Burdine and KP George, and they will serve additional three-year terms on the board.

