Crowded shelter prompts special adoption fees

The Sugar Land Animal Shelter is offering a special adoption rate of $55 for dogs and $40 for cats through June 18. The normal fee of $110 for dogs and $95 for cats is being slashed to find forever homes for the 29 dogs and 45 cats currently living at the shelter, a facility designed to accommodate only 24 dogs and 35 cats. The fees include vaccinations, spaying/neutering and a microchip with a lifetime registration.

