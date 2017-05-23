Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. , a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets, today announced that Stefan Murry, CFO and CSO, will participate in the following investor conference in the month of June. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com .

