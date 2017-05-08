8 US senators seek insider trading in...

8 US senators seek insider trading investigation of Icahn

In this March 16, 2010, file photo, financier Carl Icahn poses for photos upon arriving for the annual New York City Police Foundation Gala in New York. Eight U.S. senators have requested an investigation into whether billionaire investor Icahn, who is also an adviser to President Donald Trump, violated insider trading rules when he profited from bets he made in the renewable fuel credit market.

