8 US senators seek insider trading investigation of Icahn
In this March 16, 2010, file photo, financier Carl Icahn poses for photos upon arriving for the annual New York City Police Foundation Gala in New York. Eight U.S. senators have requested an investigation into whether billionaire investor Icahn, who is also an adviser to President Donald Trump, violated insider trading rules when he profited from bets he made in the renewable fuel credit market.
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic violation (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Angelic flower
|3
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|muff
|658
|mark mitchell (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|kmask
|5
|Cullinan Park Conservancy hires first executive...
|Mar '17
|ConservancyPharts
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|Bad exprience the...
|21
|Republic Roofing (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Bill B
|19
|*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Brrrringg
|222
