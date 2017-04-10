Violent criminals beat clerk, steal money

Robbers make a grab for a clerk at a Sugar Land Shell station April 6 in this screen grab image from the surveillance video. Sugar Land police are looking for two gunmen who pistol-whipped a clerk during a robbery at a Shell station, 1484 State Highway 6, on April 6. The men entered the store just before 1:14 a.m., walked to the restroom, then approached the cashier to purchase cigarettes.

