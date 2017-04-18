Sugar Land's First Colony Commons gets new owner

Dallas-based TriGate Capital has acquired First Colony Commons, a 410,121-square-foot retail center in at U.S. 59 and Williams Trace Boulevard in Sugar Land, from Covington Real Estate Partners. Dallas-based TriGate Capital has acquired First Colony Commons, a 410,121-square-foot retail center in at U.S. 59 and Williams Trace Boulevard in Sugar Land, from Covington Real Estate Partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.