Sugar Land's First Colony Commons gets new owner

Monday Apr 17

Dallas-based TriGate Capital has acquired First Colony Commons, a 410,121-square-foot retail center in at U.S. 59 and Williams Trace Boulevard in Sugar Land, from Covington Real Estate Partners. Dallas-based TriGate Capital has acquired First Colony Commons, a 410,121-square-foot retail center in at U.S. 59 and Williams Trace Boulevard in Sugar Land, from Covington Real Estate Partners.

