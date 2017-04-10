Inmate convicted of killing his famil...

Inmate convicted of killing his family loses federal appeal

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Houston Chronicle

A federal appeals court rejected the case of Bart Whitaker on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Whitaker is death row for the killings of his mother and brother in their Sugar Land home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Sugar Land, TX

