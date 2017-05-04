Fort Bend residents support 2017 March of Dimes March for Babies15...
Fort Bend County residents gathered Saturday morning to support babies who were born prematurely, or with birth defects, at the March for Babies. The funding raised at the March for Babies supports programs that provide comfort and support to moms and babies across the country, as well as cutting-edge March of Dimes research to find the unknown causes of premature birth and birth defects.
