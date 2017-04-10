Film Festival opens close to home 4 minutes ago

Film Festival opens close to home 4 m...

Filmmaker Li Lu opens the film festival with a preview of her documentary on the Victoria Islamic Center fire and Victoria community at the Leo J. Welder Center. Movies shown at the last screening of each night are not appropriate for children.

