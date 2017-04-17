Eagle Scout Troop 1631

Daniel Penczak from Troop 1631, sponsored by the Sugar Land Optimist's Club, is flanked by his mother, Alison and fellow Eagle Scout and father Bill Penczak. His grandfather is former NASA astronaut Al Worden, who flew to the moon on Apollo 15. Danny's Eagle project was Geeks for Grandmas, which taught technology to seniors at the T.E. Harman Center.

