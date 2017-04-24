Aisha de Haas and Capathia Jenkins Join Billy Stritch in Haven't We Met? at Birdland Tonight

The Broadway at Birdland concert series has announced that Broadway performers Aisha de Haas and Capathia Jenkins will return in tandem with pianist/singer/musical director Billy Stritch in "Haven't We Met?" The very special one-night-only event will take place on the stage of the historic music room tonight, April 24 at 7pm. These three musical powerhouses from the worlds of Broadway, Jazz and Cabaret will sing some of their favorite songs, including "I Got Love," "For Good," "Natural Woman," and "Something's Gotta Give."

