Texas man jailed on drug charges foll...

Texas man jailed on drug charges following FHP traffic stop Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

A traffic stop initiated due to an expired tag has landed a Texas man in the Walton County Jail on multiple charges, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sugar Land Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07) Mar 9 GHIGGS 657
Republic Roofing (Mar '09) Mar 6 Bill B 19
*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15) Feb 24 Brrrringg 222
Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13) Jan '17 To weird 10
Art lessons in sugar Land Dec '16 Sugar Land Art 1
Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland Dec '16 Floyds Sugar Land 1
Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08) Dec '16 John Smith 19
See all Sugar Land Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sugar Land Forum Now

Sugar Land Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sugar Land Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Sugar Land, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC