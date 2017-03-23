SurePoint Self Storage Launches 5th D...

SurePoint Self Storage Launches 5th Development in Houston Area

Texas-based SurePoint Self Storage has launched a fifth development in the Greater Houston area. The company will build a three-story, 90,000-square-foot facility on 2.21 acres in Sugar Land, at the intersection of Voss Road and Highway 6. Construction is scheduled to begin this winter, according to a press release.

