Sugar Land Earth Day Celebration scheduled for April 1
Sugar Land's Earth Day Celebration - called Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rock - will be held Saturday, April 1, from 1-5 p.m., on the plaza at Sugar Land Town Square. This year's Earth Day Celebration promises to be a rockin' good time with live performances by Vocal Trash.
