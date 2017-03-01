Sugar Land bans cell phones while driving
In a 5-2 vote, the Sugar Land City Council acted to prohibit the use of cell phones and other portable electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. This was the second and final reading of the ordinance, which is set to go into effect on March 20. If in violation of the ordinance, drivers will be issued warnings for the first 90 days after it goes into effect.
