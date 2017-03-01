Precinct 3 Constable gets first woman supervisor
Sgt. Veronica Martin is the first woman to reach a supervisory position in the Precinct 3 Constable's Office. Sgt. Veronica Martin always knew she wanted to be in law enforcement to make sure people would not feel apprehensive talking to police.
