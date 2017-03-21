More than 300 attend Rosenberg's State of City address
Pictured from the left are Mayor Joe Zimmerman, City of Sugar Land; Mayor Evelyn Moore, City of Richmond; Mayor Cynthia McConathy, City of Rosenberg; and Mayor Jeff Roberts, City of Fulshear. Rosenberg Mayor Cynthia A. McConathy addressed key members of the community including business owners, community leaders and elected officials of Fort Bend County during a luncheon highlighting her vision for the future of the city at the annual State of the City address, hosted by the Central Fort Bend Chamber, on Feb. 23 at the Rosenberg Civic Center.
