Hawaiian-based ramen shop announces three more Houston-area locations

An out-of-town restaurant is making a big bet that Houston's appetite for ramen won't be satiated anytime soon. Fresh off last week's arrival of acclaimed Austin-based restaurant Ramen Tatsu-ya, AGU, a ramen bistro , announced that it will add three more Houston-area locations to the three it opened at the end of 2016 .

