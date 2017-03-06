Hawaiian-based ramen shop announces three more Houston-area locations
An out-of-town restaurant is making a big bet that Houston's appetite for ramen won't be satiated anytime soon. Fresh off last week's arrival of acclaimed Austin-based restaurant Ramen Tatsu-ya, AGU, a ramen bistro , announced that it will add three more Houston-area locations to the three it opened at the end of 2016 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republic Roofing (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Bill B
|19
|*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15)
|Feb 24
|Brrrringg
|222
|Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|To weird
|10
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec '16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec '16
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|655
Find what you want!
Search Sugar Land Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC