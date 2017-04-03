Fort Bend Cares 4th Annual Doggone Fu...

Fort Bend Cares 4th Annual Doggone Fun Run is April 22

Wednesday Mar 29

Don't get caught barking up the wrong tree. Join "top dog" sponsor Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and "leader of the pack" sponsors Sunoco Logistics, Sienna Plantation, and Travis' Red Bandana Brigade, plus Spokesdogs Annie and Lilly, for Fort Bend Cares 4th Annual Doggone Fun Run on Saturday, April 22, at the Village of Sawmill Lake in Sienna Plantation.

