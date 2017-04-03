Fluor, Les Newton receive Sugar Land ...

Fluor, Les Newton receive Sugar Land Legacy Awards

Wednesday Mar 29

Pictured from the left is Fluor Manager of Projects Tricia Thibodeaux accepting the award on behalf of Dan Spinks, vice president and general manager of Fluor's Sugar Land office; Sunny Sharma; and Les Newton. The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation recently awarded its first Sugar Land Legacy Awards to Les Newton, president of Planned Community Developers, and Fluor.

