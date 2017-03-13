Elections Update: City, school distri...

Elections Update: City, school district elections set

Wednesday Mar 8

Voters will go to the polls on May 6 and select municipal and school board representatives in area cities and school districts. In Sugar Land, incumbent councilmember Harish Jajoo, who had previously announced his intention to seek re-election to his District 4 seat, opted not to run, leaving a three-way race to replace him.

Sugar Land, TX

