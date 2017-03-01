Charles Barnett of Bar-Mar Entertainment and Investments, LLC. Joins Forces With C&J Entertainment
March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- This consolidation is part of an initiative which will coincide with financing commitments and the extension of venues and business relationships expanding to both Arizona and California. Mr. Charles Barnett and Mr. Johnny Castellanos are spear heading these efforts.
Sugar Land Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word*drop a word* (Jan '15)
|Feb 24
|Brrrringg
|222
|Saint Teresa church in Sugar Land (Nov '13)
|Jan 31
|To weird
|10
|Art lessons in sugar Land
|Dec '16
|Sugar Land Art
|1
|Sant Claus is coming to Floyd's Sugarland
|Dec '16
|Floyds Sugar Land
|1
|Review: Amazing Smiles - Margaret Allen-William... (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|19
|Dexter Johnson faces possible execution (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|John Smith
|655
|Why so many middle eastern people here in Sugar... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|I witnessed
|2
